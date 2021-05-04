Hopes of Newcastle United takeover increase after positive update emerges

It wasn’t clear if the recent clamour for 50+1 when it came to fan ownership would scupper any chances of Newcastle United’s takeover finally going through.

The situation has dragged out for over a year now and the government appears to be showing a willingness to get involved with these matters now, but a report from the Chronicle has indicated that it could still go through.

They confirm that Mike Ashley is particularly keen for the sale to happen so he’s doing all he can to push for it, while it’s believed that the consortium are still confident that it will go through.

Unfortunately it’s still really not clear what’s going to happen as legal experts aren’t able to make a confident prediction, but it’s still going through the arbitration process.

It’s also stated that there are still avenues of appeal if it’s not successful this time round so you can be sure this process will drag out even longer in that case,