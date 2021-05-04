Man United dealt blow as target in talks with Atletico Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva, who has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, is reportedly in negotiations with Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: Jetro Willems Newcastle transfer return could be back on

Silva, 25, joined Frankfurt in 2019, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth just £2.7m.

Seemingly arriving in Germany looking to reignite his career, Silva’s two years in the Bundesliga have not disappointed.

This season, in particular, has seen the Portuguese striker enjoy an excellent run of form.

Having featured in 31 matches, in all competitions, so far this season, Silva has already racked up a superb 26 goals and nine assists.

The striker’s form has been so impressive that he has recently seen his name linked with a summer move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

However, despite positive news that Edinson Cavani may end up extending his Old Trafford stay, the Red Devils have been dealt a blow, after reports recently emerged suggesting Silva is in talks with Atletico Madrid.

According to Sky Sports Germany (as relayed by AS), Atletico Madrid and Silva have had several conversations with the situation described as ‘very, very hot’.

Silva reportedly has a minimum release clause believed to be within the region of €30m.