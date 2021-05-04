Man United handed boost as attacker’s injury not as bad as first feared

If reports in France are anything to go by, Manchester United have been handed a fitness boost after it has been suggested striker Anthony Martial is back in training following a lengthy injury.

After rupturing his knee ligaments earlier this year, Martial has been forced to miss his side’s last eight matches, in all competitions.

However, despite initial concerns suggesting the Frenchman could be out for the remainder of the season, according to L’Equipe, the 25-year-old is already back training.

Manchester United are set to play a second-leg Europa League semi-final against Roma on Thursday and having thrashed the Italians 6-2 last week, all signs point to May 26th’s final in Gdansk, Poland.

However, should Thursday night’s match proved to be too soon for Martial, his side still have five Premier League matches left to play, including a mouth-watering tie against arch-rivals Liverpool.

L’Equipe’s report will also offer France fans a timely boost ahead of this summer’s European Championships which are scheduled to kick off in June.