Man United view Jadon Sancho’s £85m price-tag as too expensive

Despite recent reports suggesting Borussia Dortmund will allow Jadon Sancho to leave for £85m this summer, according to Eurosport’s latest ‘Transfer Notebook’, the Red Devils were hoping for a lower figure.

Having failed in their drawn-out pursuit to land the Dortmund winger last summer, there are still expectations that the Red Devils will try again once this year’s summer window opens.

United saw a last-minute £91.3m bid fail in the final hour last summer, as per Sky Sports, however, according to Eurosport, although Dortmund has shaved nearly £10m off their asking price, the figure is still thought to be too high for the Premier League giants.

Despite the relentless speculation surrounding his future, the England international continues to perform at a high level.

Having featured in 34 matches, so far this season, Sancho has directly contributed to a hugely impressive 30 goals, in all competitions.

Should United finally get their man in the summer, Sancho will undoubtedly add a new dimension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s impressive and interchanging front line.

