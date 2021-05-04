Manchester United & Barcelona interested in £54m Juventus star – report

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has reportedly attracted the eyes of Manchester United and Barcelona, among others.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claim the Bianconeri are ready to cash in on the Argentina international.

Transfermarkt value Dybala at £54 million, but it has been suggested Juventus could be talked into accepting a lower fee.

The above CM report states the Serie A outfit are keen on Man United full-back Alex Telles and may propose a swap deal this summer.

The Brazil international could be interested in making a move, after totting up just seven Premier League appearances at Old Trafford so far.

Luke Shaw’s resurgence this season has stood in the way of Telles making more of an impact, and at the age of 28, joining Juventus could suit the former Porto man.

That being said, Calciomercato claim Dybala would prefer a move to Barcelona, where he could link up with compatriot Lionel Messi.

Salary Sport state the Juventus star picks up a whopping £237,000 per week, making him the sixth-highest paid player in Italy, which could be problematic for any interested parties.