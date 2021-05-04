Marcelo has left the polling station in Madrid in time to feature for Real against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow evening.

As reported by the Guardian earlier this week, the Brazilian left-back had been selected to supervise at a polling station for voting in local elections, which threatened his involvement in Real Madrid’s second-leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Marcelo would not have been called upon to feature against the Blues, had Zinedine Zidane had a fully fit and available squad at his disposal, but Ferland Mendy remains out injured for Los Blancos.

Thankfully for Zidane, it looks as though Marcelo will be able to play tomorrow night.

According to El Golazo de Gol reporter Sergio Quirante, Marcelo has already returned to Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training facility and will be on the plane to London with his teammates.

Quirante claims that Marcelo had offered to stick around at the polling station, but the ‘second substitute’ volunteered to stand in for him and allow the 32-year-old to compete against Chelsea.

From a Real Madrid standpoint, that’s excellent news.

