Whoever is tasked with leading Tottenham Hotspur next season will be handed the chance to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the new proposal would be another loan deal.

Bale is due to head back to Spain next month after enjoying a season in the Premier League, but may fancy staying with Spurs for another year.

It’s unclear what the winger’s plans are this summer – but it seems he has two options on the table: fight for a place in Madrid or stay in London for another year.

Bale returned to Spurs this season with a moderate bang, totting up 14 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions – including a glorious hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The Wales international has also picked up three assists and is forming a solid partnership with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Transfermarkt currently value Bale at just £18 million – a far cry from the £81 million he was estimated to be worth back in 2016.

Given the relatively low valuation, it’s a surprise there isn’t much talk of the winger moving back to Spurs on a permanent basis – but that’s just speculation on our part.