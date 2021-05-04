Menu

Photos: Barcelona players arrive at Lionel Messi’s house for huge party

Lionel Messi played the role of host on Monday night as he invited his Barcelona team-mates to his house for a huge party.

As reported by Spanish outlet AS, the idea for the gathering is to lift spirits ahead the Catalan side’s four remaining La Liga fixtures.

Should Barcelona prevail and pick up all 12 points, they will be crowned champions of Spain.

Some photos of the players arriving at Messi’s home emerged online last night – and you can see them below, via SPORT.

  1. Tai says:
    May 4, 2021 at 8:57 am

    They can’t become champions if Madrid win all their four remaining matches as well.

  2. Dan Burcea says:
    May 4, 2021 at 9:14 am

    Perez “referee” will be ready to action like always!

