Kylian Mbappe may well miss Paris Saint-Germain‘s clash with Manchester City tonight through fears that he could do further damage to his calf, according to French reporter Saber Desfarges.

Mbappe was left out for PSG over the weekend, with the World Cup winner thought to have been struggling with a calf injury, with Mauricio Pochettino having little interest in resting him ahead of one of the biggest games of his career, against Manchester City at the Etihad.

However, was it just precautionary from Poch, or is Mbappe actually going to be forced to watch from the sidelines as PSG look to overturn the first-leg deficit against Man City this evening?

As per Saber Desfarges, via Twitter, Mbappe trained alone yesterday, with the 22-year-old still feeling pain in his calf. There’s thought to be concern that playing him could see him ruled out for the rest of the season, but PSG have little chance of pulling off a comeback without him.

??Un entraînement à part puis des soins hier soir pour Kylian Mbappé.

Le joueur ressent encore une douleur au mollet. Le faire jouer serait un risque pour le reste de la saison.

Mais difficile de s’en priver pour un match si capital.

C’est le dilemme de M. Pochettino. #MCIPSG — Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) May 4, 2021

If Mbappe would genuinely be at risk of further injury by playing tonight, Pochettino would be unwise to play him. Players do play injured frequently, though, more frequently than you’d think, and this is one game that you can be sure Mbappe will not want to be missing.

