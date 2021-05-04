Positive update as injury-prone West Ham star suffers another knock shortly after returning

It’s common for players to pick up more injuries as they move into their 30s, but West Ham really can’t afford to be losing any key players at this point of the their season.

Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna recently returned from injury but he was forced to miss the crucial win over Burnley last night as it emerged that he picked up a hamstring strain.

That’s always a big worry at this stage of the season as he won’t be able to play a further part if he’s ruled out for weeks, and a positive update has emerged which suggests he should be able to play a part in their remaining four games.

That’s massive for the Hammers as he’s been a rock at the back, while Chelsea have the potential to drop points on Saturday as they travel to face Man City so it’s vital that they can take advantage.

The final fixtures against Everton, Brighton, West Brom and Southampton will be tough but they are also four winnable games, and Champions League football is very possible next season if they can take 12 points from those fixtures.