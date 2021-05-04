PSG team news vs Man City: Huge Kylian Mbappe update emerges hours before kick-off

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been struggling with a couple of knocks over the past few weeks, and it wasn’t clear if he would be fit to start against Man City tonight.

He did play in the first leg but something didn’t look quite right, and you could see that he was perhaps overthinking things to make up for the injury that he was carrying.

He was forced to miss their game at the weekend so it wasn’t clear if he would be fit enough for tonight, and the initial answer to that appears to be no as he’s not expected to play from the start.

Tonight, Kylian #Mbappe will be on the bench against Manchester City. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) May 4, 2021

PSG still have Neymar and a lot of talent in their team so it’s not a fatal blow, but it only helps to strengthen City’s status as the favourites to reach the final going into tonight.

You can be sure that Mbappe will come on if they are chasing the game in the 2nd half, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be at his best.