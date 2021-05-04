Real Madrid interested in £90m-rated Man City star – report

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Los Blancos could take advantage of growing uncertainty over the England international’s future.

The above report states Sterling could become the latest victim of Pep Guardiola’s mean streak, even if the winger has been a key player for the side until recently.

Transfermarkt value the City man at a whopping £90 million, but FI suggest a bid of around £75 million could tempt the Manchester outfit into selling.

Real Madrid are not short of options up front, but with Eden Hazard’s unreliable fitness record over the last two seasons, Zinedine Zidane could look to Sterling as a replacement.

But that’s just speculation on our part.

Sterling’s current contract is due to run until 2023, but talks over a new deal have stalled so the 26-year-old can change his agent – as per FI.

The forward has spent six seasons with Man City thus far, bagging 113 goals in that time – but his absence in Guardiola’s selections for the last four Champions League fixtures is quite telling.