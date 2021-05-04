Real Madrid squad list vs Chelsea: Mixed news for Zidane as massive player misses out following weekend injury

Real Madrid are often looked at for their attacking talent, but they tend to do well in Europe when they have a solid and aggressive defence that can keep the door shut at the other end.

That’s been harder to do this season as they’ve suffered a horrible run of injuries in the back-line, and there’s some mixed news for them coming into the game against Chelsea tomorrow night:

Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Mendy and Valverde make it but Real Madrid are without Varane who played the first leg. #UCL #CFC https://t.co/hPPD7zs3qO — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 4, 2021

The big boost comes with some of those names who will make it like Marcelo, Mendy and Ramos, but they will be short of match fitness and they needed someone consistent to hold it all together.

That would usually be Raphael Varane who’s back to his best after some inconsistent form to start the season, but it looks like he will miss out tomorrow night after he was forced off through injury at the weekend.

He’s a massive player for this team as he also has the pace to cover for Ramos when he ventures up the field, so there is a drop-off between he and Militao or Nacho who will likely take his spot.

It’s an area of the pitch where Chelsea should be able to get some joy, but do they have someone to take the chances that will come their way this time?