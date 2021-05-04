Real Madrid star reveals playing Chelsea has made him ‘lose sleep’

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has admitted that the prospect of playing against Chelsea has made him ‘lose sleep’.

Last week’s Champions League semi-final first-leg saw Los Blancos host Thomas Tuchels’ Blues in what turned out to be a thoroughly enthralling encounter.

Despite being the better side throughout, Real Madrid did well to come away relatively unscathed and all square at 1-1.

A first-half goal from wide-man Christian Pulisic would have undoubtedly caused immediate concerns as the Blues continued to pose the bigger threat.

However, with this week’s return leg fast approaching, midfielder Kroos has revealed just how tough the Premier League outfit are to play against.

Kroos on Chelsea’s biggest threat: “In my 15 years playing football, I never lost sleep. They showed in Madrid that they play as a team. They have a German coach so that doesn’t surprise me. They defend well and have pace up front, those are their strengths.” #CFC #UCL #RMCF — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 4, 2021

Speaking to reporters, the German World Cup winner has hailed Chelsea’s ability to defend as a collective but also attack quickly.

With the help of fast-paced attackers such as Pulisic and Timo Werner, Chelsea were able to expose Real Madrid on more than one occasion and Kroos feels this is their deadliest attribute.

Wednesday night will see both collide again, however, following the Londoners’ crucial away goal last week, Real Madrid know that they will need to score at least once with no reply if they’re to stand any chance of reaching this season’s illustrious final.