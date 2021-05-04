Report suggests chances grow of Spurs following Man United with shock choice to replace Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is now becoming known for having a track record of failure as he’s left Chelsea, Man United and Spurs under a cloud following poor results and an even poorer feeling at the club.

It means his former teams are left in a position where they need to find someone who is not only a competent manager, but someone who also has the ability to bring some joy back to the club.

Man United did that with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – He had no real credentials as a manager at that level, but he was a popular figure who was also a bit smiley and suddenly results picked up because the players didn’t feel like they were going through an eternal doom anymore.

He’s now stayed longer than expected and he looks pretty secure as the long-term choice to manage the club, so could Spurs shock the world and follow suit by making Ryan Mason their next permanent boss?

A report from HITC has indicated that there is a growing belief that it could happen, and it would be such a fascinating situation to watch.

Old-fashioned views state that his age will be an issue in the changing room and he doesn’t have a lot of experience, but he’s clearly highly rated as a coach and perhaps it could work if he’s paired with a more experienced assistant or has someone he can go to for advice.

The main reasoning for this is that he’s brought a feel-good factor back to the club and he’s brought a more attacking approach to their play, although the Carabao Cup loss to Man City was largely uninspiring and should be a concern.

We probably have to be realistic and say this wouldn’t even be a consideration if there were big-name managers who were available, but Mason is a popular figure, it’s a great story when you consider how his playing days earned and you could be pretty sure a lot of neutrals would want to see him do well.

In fairness Spurs have tried and failed with just about every other kind of manager over there, but this would be such a huge gamble to take.