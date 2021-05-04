The Glazers are set to resist pressure to sell Manchester United and focus on growing the club into a $10bn business, according to the Guardian.

Man United fans’ anger towards their owners in wake of the European Super League fiasco reached boiling point on Sunday, with protestors storming onto the Old Trafford pitch and forcing their proposed clash with Liverpool to be postponed.

The Red Devils faithful, while some of their actions were unacceptable and dangerous, certainly sent a message to the club’s owners – we don’t want you here, and we’re not going to throw in the towel until you’re gone.

Unfortunately for those that want to see the Glazers out the door, the Guardian do not believe that they have any intention to sell the club, rather they will stay and attempt to increase Man United’s valuation to $10bn.

This news will be difficult to stomach for the Man United faithful, who will surely be hoping that the Glazers are just reluctant to show any willingness to sell through fear of losing bargaining power they do choose to do so.

The unprecedented scenes that unfolded on Sunday may well be just the tip of the iceberg if the Glazers do ignore the supporters’ calls for them to sell and continue as normal.

This is precarious situation is far from over…