Brilliant news for Chelsea with influential figure ‘very close’ to signing new contract

Thomas Tuchel is ‘very close’ to extending his contract with Chelsea, according to Sky Italy reporter Angelo Mangiante.

Tuchel’s greatest achievement to date as Chelsea manager has not been reaching the FA Cup final, nor competing in the semi-finals of the Champions League, but rather making Blues fans forget that club legend Frank Lampard was dismissed earlier in the campaign.

Lampard, even if he was struggling in the dugout, is one of the greatest players in Chelsea’s history. The fanbase was left fractured upon his departure, but their improvement under Tuchel’s stewardship has eased the pain.

MORE: ‘Thomas Tuchel really convinced me’ – Barcelona star makes interesting admission about Chelsea coach

Now Chelsea are in pole position to finish in fourth place, as well as having a fighting chance at winning silverware this season. Tuchel has done a fine job in a very short space of time.

He looks set to get his reward, with Sky Italy’s Angelo Mangiante reporting that the German is very close to putting pen-to-paper to an extension to his contract, which only runs until the summer of 2022.

Chelsea want to extend their contract with Tuchel. Contacts already started and they are very close. @SkySport #CFC pic.twitter.com/azzIS68ZYe — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) May 4, 2021

Chelsea fans will be delighted with this news, but it’s hardly surprising. The club will have been reluctant to make any more expensive mistakes by appointing managers on long, lucrative contracts, only to sack them soon after.

They know there’s no risk of that happening with Tuchel.