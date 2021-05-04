Menu

(Video) Di Maria sees red vs Man City for petulant stamp on Fernandinho

Manchester City
Manchester’s most-wanted has seen red during Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final second-leg.

Manchester City are minutes away from reaching their first-ever Champions League final.

In what has been a stunning performance yet again from Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, for as good as the men in light blue have been, Paris-Saint Germain have been just as bad.

With their on-field woes amplified by winger Angel Di Maria being sent off, Mauricio Pochettino’s wait for major European silverware will go on.

