Menu

(Video) Mahrez gives Man City early lead vs PSG

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez has delivered his side a huge goal during Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final second-leg.

READ MORE: Man United dealt blow as target in talks with Atletico Madrid

Coming into Tuesday important match, City carried with a vital 2-1 away lead.

However, knowing his side would have to start quickly if they’re to stand any chance of reaching back-to-back finals, Mauricio Pochettino has been dealt a body blow.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United dealt blow as target in talks with Atletico Madrid
(Video) Scenes in Manchester as City prepare to face PSG for place in Champions League final
Real Madrid star reveals playing Chelsea has made him ‘lose sleep’

Wide attacker Mahrez has opened the game’s scoring after just 11-minutes following a lightning-quick move from the Citizens.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

More Stories Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.