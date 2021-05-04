(Video) Mahrez gives Man City early lead vs PSG

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez has delivered his side a huge goal during Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final second-leg.

READ MORE: Man United dealt blow as target in talks with Atletico Madrid

Coming into Tuesday important match, City carried with a vital 2-1 away lead.

However, knowing his side would have to start quickly if they’re to stand any chance of reaching back-to-back finals, Mauricio Pochettino has been dealt a body blow.

Wide attacker Mahrez has opened the game’s scoring after just 11-minutes following a lightning-quick move from the Citizens.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport