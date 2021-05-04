(Video) Scenes in Manchester as City prepare to face PSG for place in Champions League final

By the end of Tuesday night, we will know the first of two Champions League finalists – Manchester City, or Paris-Saint Germain.

Leading the tie 2-1 following a crucial away win last week, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens will be hoping to get the job done in Tuesday night’s home second-leg.

Despite the whistle even being blown yet, Man City have already handed a monumental boost after early team news revealed star attacker Kylian Mbappe would not be starting.

In the lead up the game, hundreds of home fans have been spotted taking to the streets in a show of support as their side look to book their place in their first-ever Champions League final.