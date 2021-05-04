Video: West Ham came within inches of scoring the perfect team goal vs Burnley

David Moyes’ teams do tend to have a reputation for playing in a negative and mainly direct manner, but this West Ham side is starting to show that it’s not always the case.

Yes they are defensively solid but that doesn’t mean they can’t play some nice stuff too, and this could’ve been one of the goals of the season if the final shot had crept inside that far post:

This would have been one of – if not THE – team goal of the season. 15 pass move mostly 1 and 2 touch which so nearly ended in a goal. Mustard ??#WestHam #WestHamUnited @WestHam pic.twitter.com/RxgHqXQNI3 — Damien Lucas (@damienlucas) May 4, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports

There’s so much patience and quality shown in this move with the wing backs pushing high and the midfielders dropping back into the defence to pick up the ball and keep it moving, so hopefully we see more of this as time goes on… and potentially in the Champions League too.