World-class Chelsea target explains a key change in his game that may justify £105m price tag

Chelsea could still go on to win the Champions League this season, but you do get the feeling that they need a complete and prolific striker to give them a chance of winning the Premier League next year.

There’s been plenty of talk of a big-money arrival coming in this summer, and former striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked in a potential £105m move after excelling at Inter Milan.

Some Premier League fans may remember him for his second season at Man United where he didn’t have the best of times, but he was also limited by the system and a lack of creativity and service from the midfield.

He’s developed enormously in Italy to the point that he now looks like one of the best all-round strikers in the world, and these comments do illustrate the main difference which could justify such a big fee being spent on him: (Quotes from Tuttomercatoweb)

“Winning a title with the club allows you to gain some experience and allows you to understand how to face a game. It gives you this killer mentality, which I had been missing a little I gave up too many times, then I said to myself: ‘Enough, it’s time to change.’ At the moment I am happy because we are champions, but I am already focusing on the European Championship Who is the best striker in the world? Without a doubt Karim Benzema “.

That killer instinct is exactly what Chelsea need, and you can see it in his game at Inter where he’s much more direct when he gets the ball as he’s either going to shoot or give it to his strike partner if needed, but he’s decisive in his decision making and he knows he has the ability to make it work.

It’s also interesting to see his comments about Benzema as Lukaku has become more like him at Inter in terms of his link-up play and the ability to bring others into the game, so his transition into the perfect striker may be complete.

It’s still a lot of money for Chelsea to spend, but if he can maintain that attitude then it’s easy to see him being a major success.