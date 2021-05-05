Menu

(Photos) More pictures of stylish 2021/22 Chelsea home kit, including shorts

Chelsea FC
Posted by

More pictures of Chelsea’s new home kit have appeared online, with images of the shorts now included as well.

As ever, thanks to the reliable Footy Headlines for sharing these pictures of the 2021/22 Chelsea home kit, which looks a stylish design with some new features from this season’s strip…

MORE: (Photos) Man United, Liverpool Chelsea – all the leaked 2021/22 Premier League kits so far

The patterns in the shirt are pretty bold, as is the streak of yellow down the sides.

Overall, it might prove a little divisive, but it’s surely a more interesting look than the rather more plain kit they’ve been wearing this term.

More Stories / Latest News
Jens Lehmann tweets statement following racist insult towards Sky pundit
(Photo) Romelu Lukaku is surely trolling Manchester United with this Instagram post
Barcelona to spend around €25-million for Flamengo midfielder

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

More Stories premier league kits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.