(Photos) More pictures of stylish 2021/22 Chelsea home kit, including shorts

More pictures of Chelsea’s new home kit have appeared online, with images of the shorts now included as well.

As ever, thanks to the reliable Footy Headlines for sharing these pictures of the 2021/22 Chelsea home kit, which looks a stylish design with some new features from this season’s strip…

The patterns in the shirt are pretty bold, as is the streak of yellow down the sides.

Overall, it might prove a little divisive, but it’s surely a more interesting look than the rather more plain kit they’ve been wearing this term.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!