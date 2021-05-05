Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has paid a superb tribute to Chelsea great Frank Lampard as he names him as one of the players who should get into the Premier League Hall of Fame next.

The pundit spoke in glowing terms about Lampard, as seen in the video below, choosing him over Steven Gerrard, who made Jamie Carragher’s list…

Thierry with the facts ?? pic.twitter.com/Glpr6OxJIb — Dev (@devsbluearmy) May 4, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Henry certainly makes a persuasive case for Lampard, who perhaps doesn’t get as much credit as the likes of Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes when we talk about the all-time Premier League and England greats.

