Arsenal legend aims brutal dig at former club by questioning if they even deserve Super League place

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has aimed a dig at his old club over whether or not they deserve a place in the European Super League.

The Gunners were recently one of the 12 founding clubs who announced they’d be forming a new breakaway competition, along with Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, plus European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

However, this plan proved hugely unpopular and quickly fell through, with Arsenal announcing they’d made a U-turn on the plans just 48 hours later.

It’s fair to say Thomas wasn’t too impressed with how all of this unfolded as he questioned if Arsenal should even have been in the conversation about a new league of elite European clubs, which seems a fair thing to debate given their awful form this season that leaves them slumped in mid-table.

Thomas also stated that the club appear to be on a downward spiral and that it could be a good time for the Kroenke family to sell.

“The Kroenkes’ big Sports portfolio means that they surely have been hit harder than most by the ongoing pandemic, by not having paying customers into his stadiums to watch any events,” Thomas wrote in his column for Just Arsenal.

“Maybe that could have an effect on his thoughts on the takeover proposal, but I believe the fans’ backlash will have the biggest impact on his decision. I believe, along with Arsenal currently on a downward spiral, that this could be the ideal time for them to sell if that was going to be the case.

“Also, the failure of the projected Super League would be another setback for the owner. The fans may have been able to nip in in the bud this time, but it is only a matter of time before something similar will be put in place, either with UEFA’s blessing or not, but the fact is that Football needs competition. If the competition is not available to all then what does it matter? Of course it will generate the SL clubs a large amount of money, but what motivation will the clubs then have to build their squads if they’re guaranteed to be there anyway. I don’t think this proposed version will ever come to fruition, but UEFA will probably adjust their competitions to try and reach a compromise.

“But if a version of the Super League DOES go ahead in future, questions will be asked on if Arsenal even deserve a place at the top table. I am not sure what the exact requirements were to be in the proposed competition, but nothing should be given if not earned. Arteta needs time and funds but I do think he is the man for the job going forwards.

“But if Arsenal continue to not make progress the club will no longer be profitable anyway. In any business if you believe in the product, you invest and make a larger profit. They need to invest like all the other top clubs, or you will see them falling way behind.”

