Arsenal team news vs Villarreal: Huge boost for the Gunners as three first team stars back in full training

Arsenal have been struck down by a host of injuries at a crucial stage of the season, but it looks like most of their stars are now nearing full fitness.

There’s little left to play for in the Premier League so their season really does come down to the second leg against Villarreal tomorrow night.

They were outplayed in the first leg and there was plenty of doom and gloom after the defeat, but it was only 2-1 and that away goal could be vital when the tie is over.

David Luiz already completed his comeback from injury at the weekend vs Newcastle, but Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were forced to miss out.

Perhaps it will be a huge ask for either player to come back into the team and play the full game tomorrow night, but it certainly looks like they’ll be able to play a part.

Kieran Tierney, Alex Lacazette and David Luiz were all in full training today ahead of tomorrow's #UEL match against Villarreal. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 5, 2021

It’s a huge boost for Mikel Arteta going into the game, and both should be in contention to start if they are fit.