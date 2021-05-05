Video: 14-year-old Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri scores stunner on Under-18s debut

Remember the name, Arsenal fans – Ethan Nwaneri has already made quite an impression at the age of just 14!

See the video below as the Gunners youngster marks his debut for the Under-18s side with a superb solo effort that he’s sure to remember for a long time…

Imagine making your #AFCU18 debut… At just 14 years of age… And scoring a goal like this! ? pic.twitter.com/b3lVYdkMCs — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) May 5, 2021

Nwaneri probably isn’t going to be anywhere near the Arsenal first-team any time particularly soon, but he’s sure to be one to keep an eye on in the next few years.

The north Londoners’ academy seems to be bringing through plenty of fine talents at the moment, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe shining since their promotion to the senior side.