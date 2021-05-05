Barcelona could miss out on smart transfer for €25m rated star as La Liga rivals would rather sell to Juventus

The final decision in a transfer should always come down to the player, but it’s understandable that a club would rather their best player moved abroad.

Valencia have fallen a long way in recent years and they look set to lose some more key players this summer, with Calciomercato reporting that Jose Gaya is gaining a lot of interest.

He’s rated at around €25m and Barcelona are said to be interested, while it’s a move that would make so much sense as the long term replacement for Jordi Alba.

Alba was also developed by Valencia and Gaya plays in a similar style with his pace and willingness to overlap on the left hand side, while he’s also a Spanish international and a captain so he would be a really smart signing.

Unfortunately it appears that Valencia would rather he moves abroad, and they’ve offered him to Juventus in recent days as they look for a new signing to bolster that side of their defence.

It’s suggested that Gaya is keen on the move to Juve and Valencia may even consider letting him go for a slightly lower price just to keep him out of La Liga, but it seems pretty clear that he’ll be on the move this summer.