Barcelona to spend around €25-million for Flamengo midfielder

FC Barcelona has been relatively quiet over the last few transfer windows when it comes to the Brazilian market.

Nonetheless, the Spanish side wants to dive in this summer, and it appears as though they’ve reached an agreement for someone playing for Brazilian giants Flamengo.

According to El Chiringuito de Jugones, Barcelona has agreed to the transfer of Gerson. The 23-year-old appears to be heading back to European football after an unsuccessful stint with AS Roma, which saw him return to Brazil.

In 95 appearances for Flamengo, Gerson has scored six goals and registered ten assists. The Brazil international has played all over the midfield. However, he’s spent most of his time as a central midfielder.

Gerson has become a vital piece for a Flamengo side that has won Brasileirão on back-to-back occasions and lifted the Copa Libertadores in 2019. Now that he’s won everything in Brazil and South America, the midfielder wants another crack at Europe.

The Spanish media outlet reports an agreement in place for the midfielder and will cost Barcelona around €25-million. There are no further details as to the contract length that Gerson will reportedly be signing.