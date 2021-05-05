Big name manager is ready to take over at Real Madrid as Chelsea defeat leaves Zidane’s future in the balance

Real Madrid’s season was on a knife-edge going into the final few games of the season, but it now looks like they won’t win La Liga and their Champions League dreams have been destroyed by Chelsea this evening.

In some ways it’s tough to figure out if they’ve underachieved this season because injuries have hurt them and the squad is ageing, but that could also be Zidane’s fault for failing to integrate many of their young signings who have cost hundreds of millions over the years.

This summer does feel like a turning point as a few of their veteran players are now on the back-end of their career, so they’ll need to decide if Zidane is the man to oversee the rebuild.

A report from Tuttosport has indicated that Zidane was already in trouble before the defeat tonight, so there’s a good chance that Real will start to look for alternatives.

They go on to point out that former Juventus and AC Milan boss Max Allegri is now ready to return to management, and he’s interested in the potential roles at Real Madrid and at his old club Juve.

Interestingly there could be a situation where Zidane goes back to Juventus to oversee their rebuild so the choice might not even be Real’s, while it’s said that Florentino Perez has approached Allegri in the past and he’s said to be a big fan.

There are a few moving parts here as Zidane could still win La Liga and save his job, but Allegri does look like the main candidate to take over if he is moved on.