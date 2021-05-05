Chelsea just 4/1 to seal Sergio Aguero transfer, but Euro giants are 6/4 favourites

Chelsea are currently being priced as the second favourites to win the Sergio Aguero transfer battle as he prepares to leave Manchester City at the end of his contract this summer.

The Argentina international has been a joy to watch in his time in the Premier League, and will no doubt go down as one of the best players ever to play in the English top flight.

Could we even be treated to a little more of Aguero? Chelsea are just 4/1 with Ladbrokes to be Aguero’s next club, though Barcelona remain the favourites at 6/4.

Everton and Leeds United are also in there, but it would be truly surreal to see Aguero at one of City’s main rivals.

Chelsea, however, definitely could do with a top striker signing this summer, with the likes of Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud unlikely to be good enough long-term options.

Aguero should still have something to offer as a short-term option, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea can move into pole position for his signature.

It may be that the 32-year-old is more likely to join someone like Barcelona as he won’t want to risk his reputation with City fans by having a spell with one of their rivals.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Sergio Aguero is 90 minutes away from leaving Man City as a Champions League winner, and as things stand it looks like Barca and Chelsea are the most likely pair to do battle for his signature.”

Sergio Aguero’s Next Club odds (Ladbrokes)

Barcelona – 6/4

Chelsea – 4/1

Atletico Madrid – 8/1

Everton – 8/1

Any MLS Club – 10/1

PSG – 16/1

Inter Milan – 20/1

Juventus – 20/1

Leeds – 20/1

AC Milan – 25/1