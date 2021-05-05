Chelsea have the chance to sign €25m-rated star for even less if they agree to swap deal for international ace

Any potential swap deal is a great way of reducing the asking price for a player that you want, and Chelsea have plenty of surplus players due to the size of their squad.

Left-back may not seem like an automatic place to start with their summer transfer plans after the signing of Ben Chilwell last season, but a report from Calciomercato has indicated that Chelsea are showing an interest in Juventus left-back Alex Sandro.

He is a more attacking option at wing back and he can play as a left winger if needed so he would provide a different option, but it would surely hasten the exit of Marcos Alonso too.

The report suggests that Juve would be looking for around €25m to let the Brazilian wing-back go so he’s already affordable, but they go on to say that Juve do have an interest in Italian international Emerson Palmieri so they would be happy to sanction a swap deal as long as Chelsea pay a smaller fee to make it happen.

Sandro did turn 30 earlier this year so he’s not going to be a long term option and that suggests that Chilwell will still be the main option here, but Sandro’s attacking qualities would allow Tuchel to mix things up against poorer teams who are trying to park the bus.