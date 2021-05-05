Chelsea vs Real Madrid team news: Timo Werner controversially given nod over first-leg hero

Chelsea are currently preparing to host Real Madrid in Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final.

As tonight’s kick-off edges closer and with the winner set to face Manchester City in the season’s final, the tie is on a knife’s edge.

Coming into the game, Chelsea carries with them a crucial away goal following the side’s 1-1 draw in last week’s first-leg.

Despite their away goal though, Thomas Tuchel will know his Blues will have to be at the top of their game if they’re to see out Zinedine Zidane’s Galacticos.

Ahead of the mouth-watering European clash, both clubs have confirmed their starting eleven.

Your all-important team news for #CHERMA. Up the Chels! ? ? pic.twitter.com/vlUUXS9cOB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2021

The big talking point is that the Blues’ only goalscorer from the first-leg, Christian Pulisic, is set to start tonight on his manager’s bench.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid welcome club captain and defensive veteran Sergio Ramos back to their starting line-up following a period on the sidelines through injury and a positive COVID-19 test.