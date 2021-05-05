Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic comments on the potential of Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna

The United States national team is putting their 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes on several young players, including Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna.

Despite being 18-years-old, Reyna is part of the youth movement that the United States hopes leads them back to the World Cup after missing the tournament in 2018. During an interview with CBS Sports (via Diario AS), Chelsea forward and national team teammate Christian Pulisic spoke about Reyna.

“I think that for Gio, really, the sky is the limit. He has a bright future ahead of him. But like I said, you still have a lot to prove to get to that point. Obviously, we see the potential right now and a lot of talent. So we are very excited. He has to keep proving his worth,” Pulisic said.

Reyna has appeared in 42 fixtures with Borussia Dortmund this season, where he scored seven goals and registered seven assists. Reyna is showing the potential that will grab the attention of big clubs around Europe.

Should the 18-year-old continue this trajectory, expect him to depart soon and follow in the footsteps of Pulisic when the American left the German giant for Chelsea and the Premier League. Reyna would become yet another American to raise the profile to move to a major club in Europe.