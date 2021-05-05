DAZN to Air Six-Part Documentary on Ronaldo Over His Role as President of Real Valladolid

Ronaldo Nazario is one of the more iconic players to lace up a pair of boots. The Brazil international played for Europe’s top clubs while winning a World Cup in 2002.

DAZN, a streaming platform, announced that it’s airing a six-part document series on Ronaldo called “El Presidente.”

“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to tell my story. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to partner with many global sports brands, and I feel that DAZN is the right partner to help bring my story closer to fans all over the world,” Ronaldo said in a statement relayed by Marca.

The documentary premieres on May 20th and will cover his role as president of the Spanish club Real Valladolid CF and includes interviews with Roberto Carlos, Dida, Boudewijn Zenden, and Javier Zanetti.

Furthermore, there are no details about whether the project will discuss much of Ronaldo’s playing career. Still, there could be some mention of how it helped shaped his interest in becoming a club chief and majority owner of a club.

Ronaldo’s Real Valladolid side hasn’t fared well this season as the club is battling relegation sitting in 17th place and sits one point away from heading to the Segunda División for the 2021-22 season.