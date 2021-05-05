Our friends over at the Laziali have found via La Lazio Siamo Noi, who cite Italian publications La Repubblica and II Tempo, that Manchester United star Juan Mata is a free transfer target for Lazio.

It’s reported that Mata’s father, Juan Sr, who also acts as the playmaker’s agent, has already requested a two-year contract with an option of a further year from the Italian club.

Mata has played a much smaller role on the pitch in recent seasons for the Red Devils, though it is clear that the humble star and model professional is still very much respected within the club’s ranks.

The attacking midfielder’s contract expires this summer, though there have been some rumblings around an extension option being triggered – but that could just be a business move by United.

It’s added that the 33-year-old’s wages could prove to be a stumbling block for Lazio, as the ace currently earns around €8m net per season, but may be happy to accept just over half of that figure.

Mata has been limited to 14 appearances across all competitions this season, with six of these coming off of the bench for Solskjaer’s side.

The Spaniard has only tasted Premier League action once this calendar year, a cameo of a few minutes against Newcastle, the ace’s other four outings in 2021 have all come in cup competitions.