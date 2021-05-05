On-loan Tottenham star Gareth Bale is reportedly being eyed up as an ambitious transfer target for Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

The Wales international is currently at Spurs until the end of the season, but seems likely to return to parent club Real Madrid afterwards, though what happens from there is still not clear.

According to Eduardo Inda, speaking to El Chiringuito, Bale is now being targeted by his former manager Ancelotti at Goodison Park…

?"ANCELOTTI quiere a BALE para el EVERTON" La información de #INDA en #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/vNXSP23ped — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 4, 2021

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

That would be some move by Everton if they could pull it off, though it remains to be seen what kind of money might be required for the deal.

If Bale goes out on loan from Madrid again, then the Toffees might just about be able to afford the 31-year-old’s wages, but a transfer fee on top of that might well be out of their price range.

Still, this would be an exciting signing and Everton fans will be pleased to see this ambition from their club.