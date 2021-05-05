Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a little dig at rivals Manchester United after beating Paris Saint-Germain to make it to the Champions League final.

City will take on either Chelsea or Real Madrid in their first ever final at the end of this month, with Guardiola looking to win the trophy for the third time in his career after victories with Barcelona back in 2009 and 2011.

It’s a huge moment in City’s history, and Guardiola clearly felt his team needed a bit more luck after some difficulties in this competition in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish tactician took the opportunity to point out how much luck Man Utd had on the two occasions they won it in recent history.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, he said: “The people believe it’s easy to arrive in the Champions League. People believe because it happens in the past that you have to arrive in the final of the Champions League. Unfortunately, getting to the final now makes sense what we have done the last four years, five years.

“Every day the consistency the guys have shown the last five years, this is the remarkable thing. We won the first game this competition a shot from the hips of the opponent, today was a post from Marquinhos. Maybe the penalty is given, of course it’s not a penalty but maybe it’s given and you are out for these little details.

“United won a Champions League because Terry slipped, United won in the final minute in the Camp Nou in 1999.

“This competition, Madrid won vs Atletico Madrid in 93 minutes. This competition is so difficult, there’s something in the stars they’re involved.

“We won 11 games, just draw with Porto. Now we have three weeks to prepare for the final.”

United fans will surely be amused by this slight show of pettiness by Guardiola as he thought of them after what was surely one of the biggest wins of his career.