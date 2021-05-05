Harry Kane makes intriguing claim about Newcastle fans

Tottenham star Harry Kane has made an intriguing claim about how much he loves playing in front of the fans at St James’ Park.

Kane will surely never sign for Newcastle any time soon, but Magpies fans may well remember these comments about the noise at their home ground.

“Newcastle away is always a great game, great atmosphere,” Kane said.

“It’s an incredible stadium St. James’ Park. I enjoy it, I look forward to that game.

“The fans up there are mad for Newcastle as well, so it’s normally a great atmosphere and a great game to be involved with.”

Kane’s future at Tottenham is in doubt ahead of this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Manchester United and Manchester City have been among the clubs linked with him, but if he feels like playing in front of a real crowd every week, perhaps he should consider Newcastle!