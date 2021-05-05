Menu

Video: Eden Hazard spotted laughing with Chelsea players after Champions League semi-final

Eden Hazard didn’t look too bothered about his Real Madrid side losing Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final.

Hazard was up against his former club Chelsea and could be seen looking rather pleased with life as he laughed and joked with his old team-mates just after the match…

Chelsea fans will love seeing Hazard seemingly enjoying the Blues’ victory, but we’re not sure Real Madrid supporters will take kindly to these scenes!

Thomas Tuchel’s men now take on Manchester City in Istanbul in an all-Premier League final later this month.

