‘I can’t do anything right now about the past’ – Arsenal captain Aubameyang knows he has to ‘give something back’ to fans after troubles

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was questioned on the fact he was dropped for the North London derby owing to lateness ahead of Thursday night’s all-important clash against Villarreal…

Aubameyang was asked whether he had any ‘regrets’ in what’s been a difficult season for the striker, notably the fact he arrived late for the tie against Spurs and was subsequently dropped by Mikel Arteta.

The 31-year-old admitted that oversight was a ‘bad moment’ but didn’t wish to dwell on the mistake too much, instead wanting to ‘look forward’ and ‘keep focus’ on the run-in to the end of the season.

Aubameyang made his return to action in the first-leg defeat to Villarreal last week, having missed four matches as a result of contracting Malaria whilst on international break with Gabon.

The centre-forward had a big chance during his five-minute cameo against the side that former Gunners boss Unai Emery manages, with Arteta admitting that Aubameyang was ‘unlucky’ not to score.

— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 5, 2021

“Yeah, definitely, yes of course. It was a bad moment, but after that… My feeling after the game was just that we won the derby, this is it, this is part of this season and now it’s gone.”

“We just have to look forward, keep focus on the end of the season. Of course I regret some things this season, definitely yes, but I can’t do anything right now about the past.”

“I’m just looking forward to end the season well.”

Aubameyang was then asked if the issues have helped to ‘motivate’ him and if he feels that he has to ‘repay the debt’ to the club and it’s supporters:

“Yes, definitely yes, of course. Because I was out for a few weeks and I had time to think about all of this season, of course I want to give more, I know myself – I’m capable of doing it.”

“Yeah, as I said before, I have to give something back to the club and to the fans, they’re waiting for something from me and it’s the right moment to show I’m capable of doing it.”

Aubameyang later added that he knows he will ‘have’ to ‘give something back’ to the club and fans after a difficult season, which has been further troubled by some off-the-pitch mistakes.

The Gabon international certainly is ‘capable of doing it’, as he proved on his full return against Newcastle on the weekend. Aubameyang had a hand in both goals in the 2-0 win.

Aubameyang has been presented with the perfect opportunity to make things right this week, as the side face the difficult prospect of overturning their 2-1 deficit against Villarreal at the Emirates.