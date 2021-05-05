Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is reportedly leaning towards a transfer to Liverpool over other Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Manchester City.

The England international is one of the most exciting young players in world football and is bound to have plenty of suitors if he leaves Dortmund this summer.

According to Don Balon, when it comes to clubs in England, Sancho would seemingly rather move to Liverpool over Man Utd or City, though if Liverpool don’t make a bid for him, it seems he’d also be keen on joining Real Madrid.

The report also states that Sancho could be available for around £86million this summer, which could be a bargain fee to pay if he continues to develop the way he has.

Still only 21 years of age, the youngster has been a joy to watch at Dortmund and one can only imagine what he could do with better players around him.

Sancho seems an ideal fit for Liverpool right now after the dip in form of Sadio Mane this season, while Don Balon also suggests he could replace an unsettled Mohamed Salah in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

After such a disappointing campaign at Anfield, it would be a huge boost if a signing like Sancho could be secured for next season.

It would be a blow for United, however, to miss out on Sancho, as they could really do with a signing like him to provide an upgrade on unconvincing attacking players like Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!