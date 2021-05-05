Jens Lehmann tweets statement following racist insult towards Sky pundit

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann has apologised after making a racist comment towards Sky Sports Germany expert Dennis Aogo.

According to Spiegel Sports, Lehmann sent Aogo a message by accident after getting the wrong WhatsApp chat, and it unsurprisingly drew a negative reaction from Aogo.

The report claims that former Germany goalkeeper Lehmann referred to Aogo as being Sky’s token black pundit, but he’s now come out and said he’s apologised to Aogo and made it clear how much he respects his work on the channel…

In einer privaten Nachricht von meinem Handy an Dennis Aogo ist ein Eindruck entstanden für den ich mich im Gespräch mit Dennis entschuldigt habe. Als ehemaliger Nationalspieler ist er sehr fachkundig und hat eine tolle Präsenz und bringt bei Sky Quote. — Jens Lehmann (@jenslehmann) May 5, 2021

Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed with Lehmann here, with the ex-Gunner often being something of a fan-favourite after a great playing career in north London.

Lehmann formed part of the Arsenal Invincibles of 2003/04, and continued to be a star player for them for years after that.

These comments certainly paint him in a bad light, however, as one has to question what led him to making such a joke in the first place, even if he never intended to send it to Aogo himself.

