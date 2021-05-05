Menu

Video: Pundit bizarrely calls for Man United to be docked points for fan protest

Jim White has somewhat bizarrely called for Manchester United to be docked points after their fans protested against the Glazers at the weekend and ultimately saw the game against Liverpool postponed.

The Red Devils’ owners have long been very unpopular among fans at Old Trafford, and the recent Super League drama has only soured that relationship further.

White, however, has controversially hit out at the Man Utd protestors for their actions, suggesting the club should face a points deduction as a punishment…

While you can’t defend the actions of some fans who took things too far, it seems harsh to be calling for such strong action against a group of supporters who have the right to make themselves heard if they’re unhappy about the way their club is being run.

