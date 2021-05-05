Jose Mourinho links continue to grow as two more Spurs stars linked with a move to Roma

There will always be transfer rumours when a manager moves to a new club as they might have players they want to take with them, but the situation surrounding Jose Mourinho just now is bizarre.

He largely sucked the life out of Spurs and Man United and it didn’t sound like the players were overly gutted when he left, but he’s being linked with so many of them just now.

It all kicked off with the simplest rumour to put together as Nemanja Matic was reported to be one of his key targets that he gave to Roma upon taking the job, while he’s signed the Serbian midfielder for United and Chelsea in the past and Serie A might suit him at his age so that could definitely happen.

It then stepped up a gear when the rumours started over transfers for Juan Mata, Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier – The Spurs guys are under contract and would require a fee so that would be harder to pull off.

The standard of the target is slowly increasing and it hasn’t quite reached the levels of suggesting Harry Kane is going to be joining him, but Football.London have suggested that Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura are now in his sights.

Lamela has played for Roma in the past so again it may make sense, while Lucas Moura played regularly this season so it’s an easy link to make.

From that list Matic and Mata could happen as the Serbian shouldn’t take a huge fee and Mata is out of contract, but it’s hard to see Roma having the money to sign all of the Spurs players, and it’s even less clear if they would want to go.

It’s almost at the point where it will be quicker to make a list of players who haven’t been linked, but it will be interesting to see what level of player he can actually attract to the club.