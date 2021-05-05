Jose Mourinho plans to raid Man United and Spurs to sign three of his former players for Roma

There was plenty of shock when Jose Mourinho was announced as the new Roma manager, and it’s not taken long for all the transfer rumours to emerge over the former players that he might be looking to sign.

It’s often hard to keep track of who he’s on good terms with as it can change rapidly, especially in the case of Juan Mata where he seemed to force him out at Chelsea but warmed to him at Old Trafford.

A report from Corrierre Dello Sport has indicated that he’s looking to bring Mata to Rome with him as he’s out of contract in the summer, while he would also look to raid spurs for Eric Dier and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg is the player that makes the most sense out of that trio as he was one of the few successes that Mourinho had at Spurs, and he’s exactly the type of player that he likes in the midfield.

Juan Mata is popular at Old Trafford but he has been phased out of the team this season, so perhaps he could enjoy a final couple of years with his international teammate Pedro in the Roma midfield.

Dier could also be an interesting one as it’s easy to forget that he was developed at Sporting CP so he’ll be used to playing in a different culture, while his versatility would be useful for Roma and he could even form a formidable partnership with Chris Smalling.

Both Dier and Hojbjerg are under contract and they’re important players so a decent fee should be required, but it perhaps the new manager at Spurs will want to oversee a clear-out as they look to re-build.

It still feels like this one will be Mourinho’s last chance although the same was said at Man United and then at Spurs, but it will be fun to see who he actually manages to bring with him.