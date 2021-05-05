Glazers ready to sanction exciting £90m transfer deal to appease Manchester United fans

Manchester United’s owners are reportedly ready to sanction a £90million transfer bid for Tottenham star Harry Kane after recent fan protests.

The Glazer family have not been popular at Old Trafford, and the recent drama with the failed European Super League project has sparked huge unrest among Man Utd fans.

The recent game with Liverpool ended up having to be postponed as thousands of Red Devils fans turned up at Old Trafford to protest, with some even getting onto the pitch.

It seems this has cut through to an extent, with the Sun reporting that United chiefs will now sanction an exciting £90m bid to sign Kane from Spurs.

The England international seems an ideal signing to give MUFC a lift right now, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short of a genuine 25-30-goal-a-season centre-forward.

Kane is one of the best in the business and may well see United as a step up from Tottenham, where he’s failed to ever win a trophy in his entire career so far.

The 27-year-old may cost more than £90m, of course, as one imagines Spurs will be desperate not to sell their star player to a Premier League rival.

The Sun suggest, however, that Tottenham might not be able to be too picky due to their financial situation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

