Manchester United and Manchester City have reportedly both requested a transfer deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

It seems Koulibaly could be available on the cheap this summer, and that’s bound to have top clubs interested, with Man Utd and City mentioned as suitors by the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Senegal international has long been one of the finest defenders in Europe and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League after years of transfer speculation linking him with English clubs.

United certainly need a new signing in defence this summer after another frustrating season in which they’ve not quite managed to establish themselves as genuine title contenders.

Koulibaly could do the Red Devils the world of good as he’d surely be a significant upgrade on both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in that position.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

City, meanwhile, don’t seem in obvious need of Koulibaly after the immense form of both John Stones and Ruben Dias this term, while they also have Nathan Ake as a solid backup.

If Koulibaly is available for as little as £43million, however, as the report suggests, it would be hard for almost any top club to say no.