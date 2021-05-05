Menu

Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer wants Newcastle United transfer

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has reportedly decided he wants a transfer to Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old is a target for Newcastle, CaughtOffside understands, and it seems he’d now be keen on the potential move to St James’ Park.

The Scottish Daily Mail claims that Ajer is interested in joining Newcastle this summer, so it will be interesting to see how this saga progresses in the weeks and moths to come.

The Norway international certainly looks like a player who could be a fine talent and do well in the Premier League in the near future.

Newcastle would surely also benefit from landing this talented young defender, who can also fill in in defensive midfield if needed.

The report adds that AC Milan are also long-time admirers of Ajer.

