Leeds United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a transfer deal for Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan.
The 26-year-old has impressed in his native Turkey and was recently also linked with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and West Brom.
According to Fotomac, Leeds United have now also joined the running to sign Tufan, along with a number of La Liga clubs.
The report states that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa hopes to get a deal done for Tufan before the start of Euro 2020 this summer.
The Turkey international would be an exciting addition at Elland Road, with Bielsa already putting a strong squad together in the Premier League this season.
Still, improvements will surely be needed to build on this promising first campaign back in the top flight for 16 years.